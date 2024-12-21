Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: N. Colorado 7-5, Denver 6-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.25

What to Know

The N. Colorado Bears will take on the Denver Pioneers in a holiday battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Hamilton Gymnasium. Despite being away, the Bears are looking at a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, N. Colorado finally turned things around against Air Force on Monday. They walked away with an 81-76 win over the Falcons.

N. Colorado can attribute much of their success to Langston Reynolds, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. What's more, Reynolds also posted a 72.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Zach Bloch was another key player, going 5 for 6 en route to 15 points.

Meanwhile, Denver fought the good fight in their overtime match against Cal Poly on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 95-94 to the Mustangs. Even though they lost, the Pioneers' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.8 points per game (they're now ranked 189th in scoring overall).

N. Colorado's victory bumped their record up to 7-5. As for Denver, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 6-8.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: N. Colorado has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Denver, though, as they've been averaging only 31. Given N. Colorado's sizable advantage in that area, Denver will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Colorado didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Denver when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with an 86-82 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Colorado since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

N. Colorado is a big 7.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 156 points.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Denver.