Who's Playing
N. Kentucky Norse @ Detroit Titans
Current Records: N. Kentucky 9-12, Detroit 6-16
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
Detroit is 2-8 against N. Kentucky since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Detroit is headed into Thursday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their sixth straight game on Saturday. They took a 67-50 bruising from Wright State.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Detroit struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Wright State posted 19.
Meanwhile, N. Kentucky's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight defeat. Their painful 79-59 loss to Milwaukee might stick with them for a while. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Norse have suffered since November 8, 2024.
Detroit's loss dropped their record down to 6-16. As for N. Kentucky, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-12.
Detroit came up short against N. Kentucky in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, falling 73-60. Will Detroit have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
N. Kentucky has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Dec 18, 2024 - N. Kentucky 73 vs. Detroit 60
- Feb 10, 2024 - N. Kentucky 79 vs. Detroit 67
- Jan 13, 2024 - N. Kentucky 81 vs. Detroit 76
- Feb 23, 2023 - N. Kentucky 67 vs. Detroit 64
- Jan 08, 2023 - N. Kentucky 78 vs. Detroit 76
- Mar 03, 2022 - N. Kentucky 77 vs. Detroit 59
- Feb 18, 2022 - Detroit 60 vs. N. Kentucky 52
- Feb 05, 2022 - Detroit 74 vs. N. Kentucky 68
- Mar 02, 2021 - N. Kentucky 70 vs. Detroit 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - N. Kentucky 84 vs. Detroit 65