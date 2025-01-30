Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: N. Kentucky 9-12, Detroit 6-16

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Detroit is 2-8 against N. Kentucky since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Detroit is headed into Thursday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their sixth straight game on Saturday. They took a 67-50 bruising from Wright State.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Detroit struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Wright State posted 19.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight defeat. Their painful 79-59 loss to Milwaukee might stick with them for a while. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Norse have suffered since November 8, 2024.

Detroit's loss dropped their record down to 6-16. As for N. Kentucky, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-12.

Detroit came up short against N. Kentucky in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, falling 73-60. Will Detroit have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.