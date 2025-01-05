The East Carolina Pirates will host the Florida Atlantic Owls on Sunday for an AAC matchup. ECU is 8-6 overall on the season and 0-1 in the AAC, while FAU is 7-7 with a matching 0-1 record in conference play. These two programs met for the first time last January since 2015, with FAU capturing a 79-64 win at home. However, East Carolina did cover the spread as 17-point underdogs.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Minges Coliseum in Greeneville, NC. The Owls are favored by 2.5 points in the latest East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic odds, while the over/under is 150.5 points per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic spread: ECU +2.5

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic over/under: 150.5 points

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic money line: ECU +126, FAU -151

Why East Carolina can cover

Head coach Michael Schwartz's first two seasons at the helm saw the Pirates hover just below .500, but the program is hoping to take a step forward in the AAC this year with a senior-laden group. RJ Felton (17.1 points per game), C.J. Walker (16.4 ppg), Jordan Riley (14.3 ppg) and Cam Hayes (10.6 ppg) are all playing at least their fourth season of college basketball.

Felton has been at ECU for all four years of his collegiate experience and he was first-team All-AAC last season after averaging 17.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. However, ECU has lost five of six and Felton is only shooting 27.6% from the floor during that span, so he'll need to rise to the occasion against FAU.

Why Florida Atlantic can cover

The Owls look very different in John Jakus' first season after Dusty May led the program to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and 60 wins over the last two years. Kaleb Glenn is leading the team in scoring (13.2 ppg) off the bench and the Louisville transfer is shooting 55.5% from the floor on the season.

Tre Carroll is one of the few holdovers from the May era and is averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds off the bench for FAU. Meanwhile, Florida State transfer Baba Miller is the team's leading rebounder (7.2 rebounds per game) and he's also averaging 10.9 points, 2.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

How to make ECU vs. FAU picks

