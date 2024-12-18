Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Elon 7-3, ETSU 6-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

ETSU is on a four-game streak of home wins, while Elon is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The ETSU Buccaneers will welcome the Elon Phoenix at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Freedom Hall. The Buccaneers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75 points per game this season.

ETSU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 148, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 60-52 to Jacksonville on Saturday. The match marked the Buccaneers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Elon). They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat VA-Lynchburg 114-52. The over/under was set at 165.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Elon was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

ETSU's loss dropped their record down to 6-5. As for Elon, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: ETSU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Elon (currently ranked fourth) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking forward, ETSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Currently 8-1 against the spread, Elon has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, ETSU is only 3-6 ATS.

Odds

ETSU is a 4.5-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

ETSU and Elon both have 1 win in their last 2 games.