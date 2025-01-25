Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Liberty 15-4, FIU 7-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Liberty Flames and the FIU Panthers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The Flames are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.4 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Liberty was able to grind out a solid victory over N. Mex. State, taking the game 68-60.

Liberty's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Owen Aquino led the charge by posting 11 points plus two blocks.

Meanwhile, FIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 81-73 to UTEP.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jonathan Aybar, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against N. Mex. State on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Kole Williams, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 13 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Liberty's win bumped their record up to 15-4. As for FIU, their loss dropped their record down to 7-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Liberty has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for FIU, though, as they've only made 30% of their threes this season. Given Liberty's sizable advantage in that area, FIU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Liberty came up short against FIU in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 76-71. Can Liberty avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FIU and Liberty both have 1 win in their last 2 games.