Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Florida A&M 0-2, Florida 4-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Florida Gators at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Rattlers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Monday.

The experts figured Florida A&M would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Maryland, and, well: they nailed that call. Florida A&M took a serious blow against Maryland, falling 84-53. The Rattlers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 40-21.

Meanwhile, Florida came tearing into Friday's match with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Seminoles by a score of 87-74.

Among those leading the charge was Walter Clayton Jr., who went 8 for 15 en route to 25 points plus five rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Grambling State on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Florida A&M's loss was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 0-2. As for Florida, their win ended a three-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-0.

Florida A&M might still be hurting after the devastating 89-68 defeat they got from Florida in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. Can Florida A&M avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida has won both of the games they've played against Florida A&M in the last 2 years.