Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: Hampton 1-0, George Wash. 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.10

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates are taking a road trip to face off against the George Washington Revolutionaries at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Charles E. Smith Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Hampton is headed out to face George Wash. after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Hampton took their game on Monday with ease, bagging a 110-53 win over Mid-Atlantic Christian. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Pirates have posted since November 9, 2023.

Hampton was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, George Wash.'s game on Monday was all tied up 29-29 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They enjoyed a cozy 76-59 win over Mercyhurst.

Hampton didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against George Wash. when the teams last played back in December of 2020, but they still walked away with an 82-78 victory. Does Hampton have another victory up their sleeve, or will George Wash. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Hampton is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-15 record against the spread.

Odds

George Wash. is a big 13.5-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Colonials, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

George Wash. and Hampton both have 1 win in their last 2 games.