Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Auburn 16-1, Georgia 14-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgia will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Auburn Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.5 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, Georgia ended up a good deal behind Tennessee and lost 74-56. The Bulldogs have struggled against the Volunteers recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the defeat, Georgia had strong showings from Asa Newell, who scored 13 points in addition to five rebounds, and Silas Demary Jr., who earned 12 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Demary Jr. a new career-high in threes (four).

Meanwhile, Auburn came tearing into Tuesday's contest with eight straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 24.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They were the clear victor by an 88-66 margin over the Bulldogs. The Tigers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight games by 22 points or more this season.

Auburn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Chaney Johnson led the charge by going 7 for 10 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds and four blocks. Another player making a difference was Chad Baker-Mazara, who went 8 for 11 en route to 20 points plus two blocks.

Georgia's loss dropped their record down to 14-3. As for Auburn, they pushed their record up to 16-1 with the victory, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia came up short against Auburn when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 92-78. Will Georgia have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Auburn is a solid 6-point favorite against Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

Auburn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.