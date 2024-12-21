Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: Bucknell 4-7, Gonzaga 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $280.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Gonzaga. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Bucknell Bison at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center. The timing is sure in the Bulldogs' favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Bison have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

Last Wednesday, everything came up roses for Gonzaga against Nicholls as the squad secured a 102-72 win. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 25 points or more this season.

Braden Huff was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 11 for 12 en route to 25 points plus six rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 91.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March. Another player making a difference was Ryan Nembhard, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten assists.

Gonzaga was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Nicholls only posted 13.

Meanwhile, Bucknell fought the good fight in their overtime game against Radford two weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Highlanders 74-70.

Bucknell's loss came about despite a quality game from Achile Spadone, who went 6 for 8 en route to 22 points plus two steals. Spadone had some trouble finding his footing against St. Bona. on December 4th, so this was a nice turnaround. Elvin Edmonds IV, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-7 from long range.

Gonzaga's victory bumped their record up to 8-3. As for Bucknell, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-7.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Gonzaga hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.6 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Bucknell, though, as they've been averaging 14.7. Given Gonzaga's sizable advantage in that area, Bucknell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 35.5-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 31.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

