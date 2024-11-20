Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: LBSU 1-3, Gonzaga 4-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $250.00

What to Know

Beach fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at 9:00 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Beach are staggering into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Bulldogs will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

LBSU will head out to face Gonzaga after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. LBSU fell just short of Portland by a score of 63-61. The Beach didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Cam Denson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against San Fran. on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga earned an 80-67 win over San Diego State on Monday.

Gonzaga can attribute much of their success to Graham Ike, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds, and Ryan Nembhard, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten assists.

LBSU's loss dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Gonzaga, their victory was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 4-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: LBSU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Gonzaga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While only LBSU took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Gonzaga is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 33.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 32.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

