PFW Mastodons @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: PFW 9-5, Green Bay 2-12

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

PFW is 7-2 against Green Bay since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Resch Center. The Mastodons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.7 points per game this season.

PFW is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Michigan just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Sunday. They were dealt a punishing 89-58 loss at the hands of the Wolverines. Having soared to a lofty 103 points in the game before, the Mastodons' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

The losing side was boosted by Jalen Jackson, who went 10 for 17 en route to 27 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (58.8%).

PFW struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight defeat. They fell 72-62 to Drake.

Green Bay's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Mac Wrecke, who went 6 for 10 en route to 19 points, and Preston Ruedinger, who went 6 for 8 en route to 14 points.

PFW's defeat dropped their record down to 9-5. As for Green Bay, their loss dropped their record down to 2-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's matchup: PFW has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.4 threes per game. However, it's not like Green Bay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for PFW against Green Bay in their previous matchup back in February, as the squad secured an 85-59 win. In that contest, PFW amassed a halftime lead of 47-23, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

PFW has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Green Bay.