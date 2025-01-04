Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: Cal Poly 6-9, Hawaii 8-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $90.30

What to Know

Cal Poly is 1-9 against Hawaii since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both will face off in a Big West battle at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Mustangs know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with 82 points or more in their past five games -- so hopefully the Warriors like a good challenge.

Cal Poly fought the good fight in their overtime match against UC Irvine on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 98-89 loss to the Anteaters. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game two weeks ago (82), the Mustangs still had to take the loss.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Hawaii last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of UCSB by a score of 64-61. The Warriors have struggled against the Gauchos recently, as the game was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Cal Poly's defeat dropped their record down to 6-9. As for Hawaii, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-5.

Cal Poly is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Cal Poly was dealt a punishing 80-51 defeat at the hands of Hawaii when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Can Cal Poly avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Hawaii is a big 7.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hawaii has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.