Who's Playing

UCSB Gauchos @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: UCSB 8-5, Hawaii 8-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UCSB is 8-2 against Hawaii since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both will face off in a Big West battle at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Gauchos are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

UCSB will roll into the match after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 56 points last Sunday, then bounced right back against Westcliff on Saturday. UCSB strolled past Westcliff with points to spare, taking the game 89-72.

UCSB was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Westcliff only posted ten.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Hawaii ultimately got the result they hoped for last Wednesday. They had just enough and edged Oakland out 73-70. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Warriors have posted since March 7, 2024.

Gytis Nemeiksa was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Nebraska last Monday. The team also got some help courtesy of Harry Rouhliadeff, who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points.

UCSB's victory bumped their record up to 8-5. As for Hawaii, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UCSB has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hawaii struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UCSB is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Hawaii.

Odds

Hawaii is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UCSB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCSB has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Hawaii.