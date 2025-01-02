Who's Playing
UCSB Gauchos @ Hawaii Warriors
Current Records: UCSB 8-5, Hawaii 8-4
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET
- Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
UCSB is 8-2 against Hawaii since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both will face off in a Big West battle at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Gauchos are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.
UCSB will roll into the match after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 56 points last Sunday, then bounced right back against Westcliff on Saturday. UCSB strolled past Westcliff with points to spare, taking the game 89-72.
UCSB was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Westcliff only posted ten.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Hawaii ultimately got the result they hoped for last Wednesday. They had just enough and edged Oakland out 73-70. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Warriors have posted since March 7, 2024.
Gytis Nemeiksa was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Nebraska last Monday. The team also got some help courtesy of Harry Rouhliadeff, who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points.
UCSB's victory bumped their record up to 8-5. As for Hawaii, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UCSB has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hawaii struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
UCSB is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Hawaii.
Odds
Hawaii is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UCSB, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 136 points.
Series History
UCSB has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Hawaii.
- Feb 17, 2024 - UCSB 77 vs. Hawaii 71
- Jan 26, 2024 - UCSB 78 vs. Hawaii 61
- Mar 04, 2023 - UCSB 81 vs. Hawaii 61
- Jan 27, 2023 - UCSB 65 vs. Hawaii 64
- Mar 03, 2022 - UCSB 67 vs. Hawaii 60
- Jan 29, 2022 - Hawaii 65 vs. UCSB 62
- Feb 13, 2021 - UCSB 81 vs. Hawaii 74
- Feb 12, 2021 - UCSB 59 vs. Hawaii 50
- Feb 06, 2020 - UCSB 76 vs. Hawaii 66
- Jan 19, 2020 - Hawaii 70 vs. UCSB 63