Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Toledo 6-4, Houston 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Houston. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Toledo Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fertitta Center. The Cougars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

Houston is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 132.5, but even that wound up being too high. They blew past Troy 62-42 last Tuesday. The Cougars have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 20 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Houston to victory, but perhaps none more so than L.J. Cryer, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points plus two steals. Cryer's evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Emanuel Sharp, who scored 14 points in addition to three steals.

Houston was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Troy only posted four.

Meanwhile, Toledo pushed their score all the way to 87 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 93-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of Youngstown State.

Toledo's loss came about despite a quality game from Sam Lewis, who had 21 points plus eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Lewis a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six). Sonny Wilson was another key player, earning 17 points plus six rebounds.

Houston pushed their record up to 6-3 with the victory, which was their 22nd straight at home dating back to last season. As for Toledo, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-4 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Houston hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Toledo (currently ranked first) struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 27.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

