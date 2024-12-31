Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Utah 8-3, Baylor 8-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Baylor is preparing for their first Big 12 matchup of the season on Tuesday. They will play host again on Tuesday to welcome the Utah Utes, where tip off is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET at Foster Pavilion. The Bears have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Baylor is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They claimed a resounding 107-53 victory over Arlington Bapt. The Bears have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 25 points or more this season.

Baylor smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Utah pushed their score all the way to 88 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 95-88 hit to the loss column at the hands of Iowa.

Despite the defeat, Utah had strong showings from Lawson Lovering, who went 11 for 14 en route to 25 points, and Mason Madsen, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points plus six rebounds. What's more, Lovering also posted a 78.6% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February.

Baylor's win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-3. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 8-3.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Baylor has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.9% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Utah struggles in that department as they've nailed 37.9% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.