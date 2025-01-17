Halftime Report

UC Davis is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 31-26 lead against Cal Poly.

If UC Davis keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-8 in no time. On the other hand, Cal Poly will have to make due with a 6-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: UC Davis 9-8, Cal Poly 6-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.35

What to Know

Cal Poly is 1-9 against UC Davis since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Athletics Center. The Mustangs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.1 points per game this season.

Cal Poly is headed into Thursday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fifth straight game on Saturday. They fell just short of UCSB by a score of 75-72. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Mustangs have suffered since January 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UC Davis last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took an 84-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of LBSU.

Even though they lost, UC Davis smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as LBSU only pulled down seven.

Cal Poly's defeat dropped their record down to 6-12. As for UC Davis, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-8.

Looking forward, Cal Poly is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Cal Poly came up short against UC Davis in their previous meeting back in December of 2024, falling 77-66. Will Cal Poly have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Cal Poly is a 3.5-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

UC Davis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.