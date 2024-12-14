Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Northwestern State 4-5, California 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Northwestern State is staring down a pretty large 16-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's contest. They are on the road again on Saturday to play the California Golden Bears at 3:00 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. The Demons will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Bears will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, Northwestern State beat Houston Chr. 64-57.

Meanwhile, California's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell 88-80 to Cornell. The Golden Bears didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Joshua Ola-Joseph, who went 7 for 11 en route to 21 points plus eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Mady Sissoko, who made all 6 shots he took racking up 13 points plus eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, California smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive matches.

Northwestern State has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 4-5 record this season. As for California, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-4.

While only Northwestern State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, California is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Northwestern State in mind: they have a solid 6-2 record against the spread this season.

Odds

California is a big 16-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Bears, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

