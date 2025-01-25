Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Western Michigan 5-13, Central Michigan 8-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Western Michigan Broncos and the Central Michigan Chippewas are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McGuirk Arena. The Broncos will be strutting in after a win while the Chippewas will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Western Michigan is headed into the contest having just posted their closest victory since March 2, 2024 on Tuesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 72-70 win over N. Illinois. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Broncos have posted against the Huskies since February 12, 2019.

Western Michigan got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was JaVaughn Hannah out in front who earned 17 points in addition to six rebounds and five assists. The dominant performance also gave Hannah a new career-high in threes (three). Another player making a difference was Chansey Willis Jr, who earned 18 points plus seven assists.

Western Michigan smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as N. Illinois only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Central Michigan on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Ball State by a score of 82-80. The Chippewas were up 50-37 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Quentin Heady, who went 8 for 12 en route to 17 points plus three steals. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Bryan Ndjonga, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus seven rebounds.

Western Michigan's victory ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-13. As for Central Michigan, their loss dropped their record down to 8-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Western Michigan has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Central Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Western Michigan was dealt a punishing 69-42 defeat at the hands of Central Michigan in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. That match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Western Michigan was down 40-21.

Series History

Central Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.