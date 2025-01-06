Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: SC State 7-9, Coppin State 2-13

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus.

What to Know

SC State is 8-2 against Coppin State since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The SC State Bulldogs will be staying on the road to face off against the Coppin State Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET at Physical Education Complex Arena. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.7 points per game this season.

On Saturday, SC State was able to grind out a solid victory over Morgan State, taking the game 86-72.

Meanwhile, Coppin State hadn't done well against NC Central recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Coppin State skirted past NC Central 63-61.

SC State's win bumped their record up to 7-9. As for Coppin State, their victory bumped their record up to 2-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: SC State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 55.8. The only thing between SC State and another offensive beatdown is Coppin State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

SC State came out on top in a nail-biter against Coppin State when the teams last played back in March of 2024, sneaking past 61-58. Does SC State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Coppin State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SC State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.