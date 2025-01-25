Who's Playing
West Virginia Mountaineers @ Kansas State Wildcats
Current Records: West Virginia 13-5, Kansas State 7-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $10.89
What to Know
After two games on the road, Kansas State is heading back home. They and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.
Last Wednesday, Kansas State couldn't handle Baylor and fell 70-62. The loss hurts even more since the Wildcats were up 40-28 with 16:17 left in the second.
Kansas State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of David N'Guessan, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Coleman Hawkins, who had eight points along with nine rebounds and seven assists.
Meanwhile, West Virginia came up short against Arizona State on Tuesday and fell 65-57.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Javon Small, who had 14 points.
Kansas State's loss was their 15th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 7-11. As for West Virginia, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-5.
Kansas State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against West Virginia when the teams last played back in February of 2024, but they still walked away with a 94-90 win. Will Kansas State repeat their success, or does West Virginia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Kansas State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 134.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
West Virginia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.
- Feb 26, 2024 - Kansas State 94 vs. West Virginia 90
- Jan 09, 2024 - Kansas State 81 vs. West Virginia 67
- Mar 04, 2023 - West Virginia 89 vs. Kansas State 81
- Dec 31, 2022 - Kansas State 82 vs. West Virginia 76
- Mar 09, 2022 - West Virginia 73 vs. Kansas State 67
- Feb 14, 2022 - Kansas State 78 vs. West Virginia 73
- Jan 08, 2022 - West Virginia 71 vs. Kansas State 68
- Feb 27, 2021 - West Virginia 65 vs. Kansas State 43
- Jan 23, 2021 - West Virginia 69 vs. Kansas State 47
- Feb 01, 2020 - West Virginia 66 vs. Kansas State 57