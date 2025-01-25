Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: West Virginia 13-5, Kansas State 7-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $10.89

What to Know

After two games on the road, Kansas State is heading back home. They and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Wednesday, Kansas State couldn't handle Baylor and fell 70-62. The loss hurts even more since the Wildcats were up 40-28 with 16:17 left in the second.

Kansas State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of David N'Guessan, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Coleman Hawkins, who had eight points along with nine rebounds and seven assists.

Meanwhile, West Virginia came up short against Arizona State on Tuesday and fell 65-57.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Javon Small, who had 14 points.

Kansas State's loss was their 15th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 7-11. As for West Virginia, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-5.

Kansas State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against West Virginia when the teams last played back in February of 2024, but they still walked away with a 94-90 win. Will Kansas State repeat their success, or does West Virginia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Kansas State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

West Virginia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.