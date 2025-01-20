Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Rutgers 10-8, Penn State 12-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Rutgers and Penn State are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Scarlet Knights in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Rutgers' offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Nebraska on Thursday. Rutgers skirted past Nebraska 85-82. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers can attribute much of their success to Ace Bailey, who shot 4-for-7 from deep and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Bailey a new career-high in assists (four). Another player making a difference was Dylan Grant, who went 7 for 8 en route to 15 points.

Rutgers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Penn State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 90-85 to Michigan State. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Despite their loss, Penn State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ace Baldwin Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine assists, was perhaps the best of all. Baldwin Jr.'s performance made up for a slower game against Illinois two weeks ago. The team also got some help courtesy of Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus three blocks.

Rutgers' victory ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-8. As for Penn State, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Rutgers hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Rutgers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Penn State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Rutgers is a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 6-11-1 ATS record.

Odds

Penn State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 158 points.

Series History

Penn State and Rutgers both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.