Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Louisville 14-5, SMU 14-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, SMU is heading back home. They and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moody Coliseum. The Mustangs are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

SMU is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put a hurting on Miami to the tune of 117-74 on Saturday. The Mustangs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 22 points or more this season.

SMU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Boopie Miller out in front who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten assists. Those ten assists gave Miller a new career-high. The team also got some help courtesy of Matt Cross, who went 6 for 8 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds.

SMU was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Louisville entered their tilt with Virginia on Saturday with seven consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with eight. They walked away with an 81-67 victory over the Cavaliers.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Louisville to victory, but perhaps none more so than Reyne Smith, who posted 19 points. James Scott was another key player, dropping a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

SMU is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season. As for Louisville, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: SMU has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Louisville, though, as they've only drained 30.7% of their threes this season. Given SMU's sizable advantage in that area, Louisville will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

SMU is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.