Who's Playing
Nicholls Colonels @ TX A&M-CC Islanders
Current Records: Nicholls 11-8, TX A&M-CC 13-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas
What to Know
After two games on the road, TX A&M-CC is heading back home. They and the Nicholls Colonels will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Bank Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.
TX A&M-CC is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Houston Chr. just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Monday. They took a 76-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Huskies.
Meanwhile, Nicholls was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 78-74 to Lamar. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Colonels in their matchups with the Cardinals: they've now lost three in a row.
TX A&M-CC's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-7. As for Nicholls, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-8.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: TX A&M-CC has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nicholls struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
TX A&M-CC came up short against Nicholls when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 81-73. Will TX A&M-CC have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Nicholls has won 6 out of their last 10 games against TX A&M-CC.
- Mar 12, 2024 - Nicholls 81 vs. TX A&M-CC 73
- Feb 12, 2024 - Nicholls 67 vs. TX A&M-CC 63
- Jan 20, 2024 - TX A&M-CC 69 vs. Nicholls 59
- Feb 16, 2023 - TX A&M-CC 78 vs. Nicholls 74
- Jan 26, 2023 - TX A&M-CC 96 vs. Nicholls 86
- Mar 11, 2022 - TX A&M-CC 71 vs. Nicholls 64
- Mar 02, 2022 - Nicholls 86 vs. TX A&M-CC 75
- Feb 12, 2022 - Nicholls 83 vs. TX A&M-CC 80
- Jan 07, 2022 - Nicholls 84 vs. TX A&M-CC 75
- Dec 18, 2019 - Nicholls 64 vs. TX A&M-CC 58