Who's Playing

Nicholls Colonels @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: Nicholls 11-8, TX A&M-CC 13-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, TX A&M-CC is heading back home. They and the Nicholls Colonels will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Bank Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

TX A&M-CC is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Houston Chr. just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Monday. They took a 76-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Huskies.

Meanwhile, Nicholls was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 78-74 to Lamar. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Colonels in their matchups with the Cardinals: they've now lost three in a row.

TX A&M-CC's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-7. As for Nicholls, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: TX A&M-CC has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nicholls struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

TX A&M-CC came up short against Nicholls when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 81-73. Will TX A&M-CC have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Nicholls has won 6 out of their last 10 games against TX A&M-CC.