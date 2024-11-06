Who's Playing
SIUE Cougars @ Indiana Hoosiers
Current Records: SIUE 1-0, Indiana 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Indiana Hoosiers will kick their season off against the SIUE Cougars on Wednesday. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
SIUE is headed out to face Indiana after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. SIUE steamrolled past Westminster 95-42 on Monday. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 49-22.SIUE's win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Indiana, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the right side of .500 (18-13), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year.
Everything went Indiana's way against SIUE in their previous matchup back in December of 2016, as Indiana made off with an 83-60 victory. Does Indiana have another victory up their sleeve, or will SIUE turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.
- Dec 02, 2016 - Indiana 83 vs. SIUE 60