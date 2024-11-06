Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: SIUE 1-0, Indiana 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers will kick their season off against the SIUE Cougars on Wednesday. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

SIUE is headed out to face Indiana after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. SIUE steamrolled past Westminster 95-42 on Monday. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 49-22.

SIUE's win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Indiana, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the right side of .500 (18-13), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year.

Everything went Indiana's way against SIUE in their previous matchup back in December of 2016, as Indiana made off with an 83-60 victory. Does Indiana have another victory up their sleeve, or will SIUE turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.