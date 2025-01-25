Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head on January 5th was close, and so far it looks like that's how Iona and Siena will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Iona leads 34-31 over Siena.

If Iona keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-12 in no time. On the other hand, Siena will have to make due with a 9-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Siena 9-10, Iona 7-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Iona Gaels and the Siena Saints are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hynes Athletics Center. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming matchup.

Iona is coming into the game on the come-up as their tough season has now been buoyed by two straight wins. They came out on top against Rider by a score of 73-67 on Thursday.

Iona was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.1 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 17.6.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Siena, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with an 82-68 victory over Mt St Mary's on Thursday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Saints considering their 58-point performance the match before.

Iona's win bumped their record up to 7-12. As for Siena, their victory bumped their record up to 9-10.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Iona has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9. Given Iona's sizable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.

Iona barely slipped by Siena in their previous matchup on January 5th, winning 74-73. Will Iona repeat their success, or does Siena have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iona is a 4-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Siena.