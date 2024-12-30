Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: New Hamp. 2-12, Iowa 9-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the New Hamp. Wildcats will round out the year against one another at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

Iowa is headed into Monday's match after beating the impressive 163.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Utah. Iowa walked away with a 95-88 victory over Utah on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Payton Sandfort led the charge by going 8 for 14 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Drew Thelwell, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, New Hamp.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 90-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of Stonehill.

Iowa's win bumped their record up to 9-3. As for New Hamp., their defeat dropped their record down to 2-12.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Iowa hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for New Hamp., though, as they've been averaging 14.5. Given Iowa's sizable advantage in that area, New Hamp. will need to find a way to close that gap.