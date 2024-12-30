Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: New Hamp. 2-12, Iowa 9-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the New Hamp. Wildcats will round out the year against one another at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

Iowa is headed into Monday's match after beating the impressive 163.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Utah. Iowa walked away with a 95-88 victory over Utah on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Payton Sandfort led the charge by going 8 for 14 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Drew Thelwell, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, New Hamp.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 90-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of Stonehill.

Iowa's win bumped their record up to 9-3. As for New Hamp., their defeat dropped their record down to 2-12.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Iowa hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for New Hamp., though, as they've been averaging 14.5. Given Iowa's sizable advantage in that area, New Hamp. will need to find a way to close that gap.