Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Houston 15-3, Kansas 14-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming:

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Kansas Jayhawks and the Houston Cougars are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Both have allowed few points on average, (the Jayhawks: 63.3, the Cougars: 53.9) so any points scored will be well earned.

Kansas is returning to their home court after beating TCU on theirs, despite the fact TCU has dominated at home this season. Kansas walked away with a 74-61 victory over TCU on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Jayhawks.

Kansas' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Flory Bidunga, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds. Hunter Dickinson was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Kansas was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as TCU only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Houston came tearing into Wednesday's game with ten straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 22.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They put a hurting on the Utes to the tune of 70-36. The Cougars have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won 11 contests by 19 points or more this season.

Houston got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Terrance Arceneaux out in front who earned ten points along with six rebounds and four blocks. Arceneaux had some trouble finding his footing against UCF on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Milos Uzan, who went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points plus five assists.

Kansas has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season. As for Houston, their victory was their 28th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 15-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Kansas has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Kansas was dealt a punishing 76-46 defeat at the hands of Houston in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Kansas was down 40-21.

Series History

Kansas and Houston both have 1 win in their last 2 games.