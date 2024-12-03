The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats and Clemson Tigers are set to square off in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday. Both teams are off to fast starts, with Kentucky entering at 7-0 and Clemson sporting a 7-1 record. The Wildcats have yet to play a true road game under new head coach Mark Pope. Kentucky is coming off a 105-76 win over Georgia State on Friday, while Clemson cruised to an 86-58 victory against Florida A&M 86-58 the same day.

Tipoff from Littlejohn Coliseum is at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 1-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Clemson odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 156.5. Before making any Clemson vs. Kentucky picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Kentucky vs. Clemson and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Clemson vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Clemson spread: Kentucky -1

Kentucky vs. Clemson over/under: 156.5 points

Kentucky vs. Clemson money line: Wildcats -118, Tigers -100

UK: 4-3 against the spread this season

CLEM: 4-4 against the spread this season

Why Kentucky can cover

The Wildcats have been firing on all cylinders on the offensive end of the floor. Kentucky is scoring 96.7 points per game this season, which ranks first in college basketball. The Wildcats are led by Oklahoma transfer Otega Oweh, who is averaging 15.9 points per game. Oweh is knocking down 57.1% of his field goals and 79.3% of his free throws this season.

Center Amari Williams has also been extremely effective for Kentucky, averaging 10.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Williams recorded 14 points in Kentucky's win over Georgia State on Friday, the most he's scored all season. The Wildcats are 6-0 in their last six games against an opponent from the ACC and 5-1 against the spread in their past six games on the road. See which team to pick here.

Why Clemson can cover

The Tigers will be looking for a resume-building victory on Tuesday, so they'll come out firing against the Wildcats. Clemson has been playing well on the defensive end of the floor, ranking 28th in the nation in scoring defense (62.9 points per game). The Tigers have held their opponents to 58 or fewer points in three of their past four games.

Offensively, Clemson features three players averaging double-digit points per game. Guard Chase Hunter leads the Tigers with 16.4 points per game and connects on 51.1% of his field goals. Forward Ian Schieffelin has also been a difference maker for Clemson, averaging 12.5 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. He's recorded a double-double three times this season and secured 15 rebounds in Friday's win over Florida A&M. See which team to pick here.

