Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Brown 7-4, Kentucky 10-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $57.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Kentucky. They will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Brown Bears at 2:00 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Wildcats will be looking to keep their 12-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Kentucky is probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering Ohio State just ended the team's three-game winning streak last Saturday. They suffered a painful 85-65 defeat at the hands of the Buckeyes. The contest marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Otega Oweh put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 84 points the game before, Brown faltered in their matchup last Sunday. They took a serious blow against Kansas, falling 87-53. The Bears' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Brown struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Kansas racked up 17.

Kentucky's loss dropped their record down to 10-2. As for Brown, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 7-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: Kentucky has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Brown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Kentucky is a big 23.5-point favorite against Brown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.