Colgate Raiders @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Colgate 2-8, Kentucky 8-1

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN2

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Kentucky. They will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Colgate Raiders at 8:00 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Wildcats will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

On Saturday, Kentucky needed a bit of extra time to put away Gonzaga. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Bulldogs 90-89. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 19:19 mark of the second half, when the Wildcats were facing a 52-34 deficit.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kentucky to victory, but perhaps none more so than Andrew Carr, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds. Carr's performance made up for a slower match against Clemson last Tuesday. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaxson Robinson, who scored 18 points in addition to five assists.

Meanwhile, Colgate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of Northeastern by a score of 78-75.

Colgate's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jalen Cox, who earned 14 points plus six rebounds and five assists. What's more, Cox also posted a 60% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Another player making a difference was Parker Jones, who posted 13 points plus five rebounds and four steals.

Kentucky's win bumped their record up to 8-1. As for Colgate, they have fallen quite a ways from their 22-9 record last season and are now at 2-8.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Kentucky has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.7 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for Colgate, though, as they've been averaging only 31.3. Given Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, Colgate will need to find a way to close that gap.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

