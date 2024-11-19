Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Lipscomb 2-3, Kentucky 3-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats will face off against the Lipscomb Bisons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Wildcats will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Kentucky will face Lipscomb after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Tuesday which, to be fair, was an imposing 159.5 points. Kentucky came out on top against Duke by a score of 77-72.

Kentucky got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Andrew Carr out in front who went 5 for 8 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Otega Oweh, who scored 15 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb came up short against Western Kentucky on Sunday and fell 66-61. The Bisons have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Miles White, who scored nine points in addition to seven rebounds and two steals.

Kentucky's win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for Lipscomb, they now have a losing record at 2-3.