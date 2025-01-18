Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Colgate 7-11, Lafayette 7-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Lafayette Leopards and the Colgate Raiders are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kirby Sports Center.

On Wednesday, Lafayette lost 70-68 to Army on a last-minute jump shot From Jalen Rucker. The Leopards were up 38-26 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their defeat, Lafayette saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Justin Vander Baan, who went 8 for 13 en route to 17 points plus five blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Vander Baan has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last four times he's played. Andrew Phillips was another key player, scoring 12 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Colgate had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 21 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They walked away with a 73-66 victory over the Midshipmen.

Among those leading the charge was Jeff Woodward, who went 7 for 9 en route to 16 points plus eight rebounds and six assists.

Lafayette's loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 7-11. As for Colgate, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-11.

Lafayette came up short against Colgate in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 67-62. Can Lafayette avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Colgate has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.