CCSU Blue Devils @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: CCSU 12-6, Le Moyne 7-13

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Le Moyne Dolphins and the CCSU Blue Devils are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Ted Grant Court. The Dolphins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75 points per game this season.

Le Moyne took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They dodged a bullet and finished off Stonehill 73-72.

Meanwhile, CCSU beat FDU 71-60 on Saturday.

Even though they won, CCSU struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Le Moyne's win bumped their record up to 7-13. As for CCSU, they have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season.

Le Moyne beat CCSU 69-64 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Does Le Moyne have another victory up their sleeve, or will CCSU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Le Moyne has won both of the games they've played against CCSU in the last year.