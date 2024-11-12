Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Belmont 1-1, Lipscomb 2-1

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons will face off against the Belmont Bruins at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen Arena. The Bisons will be strutting in after a victory while the Bruins will be stumbling in from a loss.

Lipscomb took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against Wofford by a score of 78-69.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Belmont last Friday, but the final result did not. They lost 76-74 to Furman on a last-minute jump shot From PJay Smith Jr. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Bruins in their matchups with the Paladins: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, Belmont saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Brody Peebles, who went 12 for 18 en route to 26 points, was perhaps the best of all. Isaiah Walker was another key player, scoring nine points along with three steals.

Lipscomb now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Belmont, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 1-1.

Looking ahead, Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Belmont against the spread have faith in an upset since their 0-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to Lipscomb's 3-0.

Lipscomb and Belmont were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, but Lipscomb came up empty-handed after a 72-71 loss. Will Lipscomb have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Lipscomb is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Belmont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Belmont has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lipscomb.