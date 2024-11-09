Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Wofford 1-0, Lipscomb 1-1

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers will face off against the Lipscomb Bisons at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Arena. The Terriers will be strutting in after a victory while the Bisons will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wofford is headed out to face Lipscomb after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Wofford steamrolled past Erskine 112-58 on Monday. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 56-30.

Wofford was working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Erskine only posted five.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb lost to Arkansas on the road by a decisive 76-60 margin on Wednesday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Bisons in their matchups with the Razorbacks: they've now lost three in a row.

Wofford is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 11-16-1 record against the spread.

Wofford came up short against Lipscomb when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 85-78. Can Wofford avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lipscomb is a 3.5-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Lipscomb won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.