Le Moyne Dolphins @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Le Moyne 5-10, LIU 4-11

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

LIU is preparing for their first Northeast matchup of the season on Friday. They and the Le Moyne Dolphins will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Steinberg Wellness Center. The Sharks are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

LIU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 144.5, but even that wound up being too high. They were just a bucket shy of victory last Saturday and fell 60-59 to Lehigh. The Sharks were up 44-31 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

LIU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Shadrak Lasu, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds, and Jamal Fuller, who went 8 for 13 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds. Lasu had some trouble finding his footing against Missouri on December 14th, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Le Moyne suffered a painful 88-69 loss at the hands of Niagara on Sunday. The Dolphins have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

LIU's defeat dropped their record down to 4-11. As for Le Moyne, their loss dropped their record down to 5-10.

LIU was able to grind out a solid win over Le Moyne when the teams last played back in February, winning 76-64. Does LIU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Le Moyne turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

LIU and Le Moyne both have 1 win in their last 2 games.