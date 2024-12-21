Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Lehigh 3-6, LIU 4-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the LIU Sharks will compete for holiday cheer at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Steinberg Wellness Center. The Mountain Hawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The experts figured Lehigh would be stumbling into the match after a tough loss to Dayton, and, well: they nailed that call. Lehigh suffered a bruising 86-62 defeat at the hands of Dayton two weeks ago.

Keith Higgins Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, LIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took an 80-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of Mt St Mary's. The Sharks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Lehigh's defeat dropped their record down to 3-6. As for LIU, their loss dropped their record down to 4-10.