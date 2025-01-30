Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ LMU Lions

Current Records: Portland 7-15, LMU 12-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the Portland Pilots and the LMU Lions are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gersten Pavilion. The Pilots are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Portland is headed into Thursday's matchup after beating the impressive 162-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Gonzaga. Portland took a serious blow against Gonzaga on Saturday, falling 105-62. The Pilots were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-29.

Despite their loss, Portland saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chris Austin, who posted 17 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, LMU waltzed into their match on Thursday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They walked away with a 73-68 victory over the Tigers.

Among those leading the charge was Myron Amey Jr., who went 7 for 12 en route to 24 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (five). Another player making a difference was Jevon Porter, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

Portland's defeat dropped their record down to 7-15. As for LMU, their win ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 12-8.

Portland is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when playing on the road.

Portland beat LMU 78-70 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Will Portland repeat their success, or does LMU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

LMU is a big 11.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

LMU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.