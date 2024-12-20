Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ LMU Lions

Current Records: Southern U. 5-5, LMU 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Southern U. Jaguars are taking a road trip to face off against the LMU Lions at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Gersten Pavilion. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.5 points per game this season.

Southern U. is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Ole Miss just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 74-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rebels.

Despite the defeat, Southern U. had strong showings from Derrick Tezeno, who went 5 for 6 en route to 11 points plus seven rebounds and two steals, and Tidjiane Dioumassi, who posted four points along with nine assists. The dominant performance also gave Tezeno a new career-high in field goal percentage (83.3%).

Meanwhile, LMU entered their tilt with UCSB on Wednesday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 60-58 victory from a begrudging Lions squad. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Southern U.'s loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for LMU, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 6-4 record this season.

Southern U. is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

LMU is a big 7.5-point favorite against Southern U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

