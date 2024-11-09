Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: Morgan State 1-1, Longwood 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers will face off against the Morgan State Bears at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan Perry Brock Center. The Lancers will be strutting in after a victory while the Bears will be stumbling in from a loss.

Longwood is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They came out on top against Randolph College by a score of 79-68.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Morgan State on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 78-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of Mercyhurst.

Everything came up roses for Longwood against Morgan State in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, as the team secured an 88-54 win. Will Longwood repeat their success, or does Morgan State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Longwood has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Morgan State.