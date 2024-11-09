Who's Playing
Morgan State Bears @ Longwood Lancers
Current Records: Morgan State 1-1, Longwood 1-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Longwood Lancers will face off against the Morgan State Bears at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan Perry Brock Center. The Lancers will be strutting in after a victory while the Bears will be stumbling in from a loss.
Longwood is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They came out on top against Randolph College by a score of 79-68.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Morgan State on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 78-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of Mercyhurst.
Everything came up roses for Longwood against Morgan State in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, as the team secured an 88-54 win. Will Longwood repeat their success, or does Morgan State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Longwood has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Morgan State.
- Dec 03, 2023 - Longwood 88 vs. Morgan State 54
- Dec 11, 2021 - Longwood 93 vs. Morgan State 55
- Dec 07, 2019 - Morgan State 73 vs. Longwood 65