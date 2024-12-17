Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Stetson 1-9, LSU 8-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for LSU. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Stetson Hatters at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The timing is sure in the Tigers' favor as the team sits on six straight wins at home while the Hatters have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

LSU is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering SMU just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 74-64 to the Mustangs.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jordan Sears, who went 7 for 13 en route to 21 points plus four steals. Dji Bailey was another key player, earning 13 points.

Meanwhile, Stetson came up short against FIU on Saturday and fell 81-72.

Jordan Wood put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 25 points along with three blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against South Florida two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

LSU's loss dropped their record down to 8-2. As for Stetson, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-9.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 25.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.