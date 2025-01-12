Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Fairfield 6-9, Marist 11-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Fairfield Stags and the Marist Red Foxes are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at McCann Center. The Stags are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with five losses in a row, Fairfield finally turned things around against Iona on Friday. They managed a 68-64 victory over the Gaels.

Even though they won, Fairfield struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Marist had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.3 points) and they went ahead and made it seven on Sunday. They rang in the new year with a 69-62 win over the Bobcats.

Fairfield's victory bumped their record up to 6-9. As for Marist, their win bumped their record up to 11-2.

Fairfield didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Marist in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, but they still walked away with a 65-61 victory. Does Fairfield have another victory up their sleeve, or will Marist turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Fairfield has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Marist.