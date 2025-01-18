Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Rider 6-11, Marist 13-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Marist Red Foxes and the Rider Broncs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCann Center. The Red Foxes will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Marist is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 122, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Saint Peter's by a score of 56-51 on Thursday.

Even though they won, Marist struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, Rider earned a 66-60 win over Mt St Mary's on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Broncs.

Marist's victory bumped their record up to 13-2. As for Rider, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Marist just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Rider, though, as they've only made 41.2% of their field goals this season. Given Marist's sizable advantage in that area, Rider will need to find a way to close that gap.

Marist strolled past Rider when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a score of 77-62. Does Marist have another victory up their sleeve, or will Rider turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Rider has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Marist.