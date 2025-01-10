Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: UCLA 11-4, Maryland 11-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the UCLA Bruins and the Maryland Terrapins are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Xfinity Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Bruins were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

UCLA's usually-dominant defense will be looking to make up for Tuesday's dud, when Michigan offense got past them with ease. Things couldn't have gone much worse for UCLA as they lost 94-75 to Michigan on Tuesday. The Bruins have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kobe Johnson, who had 12 points plus two blocks. Tyler Bilodeau was another key player, going 8 for 15 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Maryland has relied on a stalwart defense averaging 63.47 points allowed per game, but that average took a hit on Sunday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 83-79 loss to Oregon. The Terrapins got off to an early lead (up 13 with 10:09 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Like UCLA, Maryland lost despite seeing results from several players. Rodney Rice led the charge by going 5 for 8 en route to 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Derik Queen, who earned 17 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

UCLA's defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-4. As for Maryland, they dropped their record down to 11-4 with the loss, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UCLA hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UCLA came up short against Maryland in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 69-60. Thankfully for UCLA, Jahmir Young (who went 13 for 19 en route to 37 points plus seven rebounds) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Maryland is a 5-point favorite against UCLA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Maryland and UCLA both have 1 win in their last 2 games.