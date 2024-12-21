SEC meets AAC when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-1) visit the No. 21 Memphis Tigers (9-2) for a college basketball showdown Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. The Bulldogs are riding a four-game winning streak that will be put to the test in just their second true road game of the season. Meanwhile, Penny Hardaway's Tigers have won five of their last seven games thanks to a shot-making backcourt and solid offensive rebounding.

Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis. The latest Memphis vs. Mississippi St. odds from SportsLine consensus list the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5.

Memphis vs. Mississippi State date: Saturday, Dec. 14

Memphis vs. Mississippi State time: Noon ET

Before tuning into the Memphis vs. Mississippi State game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 of the 2024-25 season on a 176-128 betting roll (+2066) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

For Memphis vs. Mississippi State, the model is backing the Bulldogs (+1.5) to cover the spread. Mississippi State has the defensive makeup that could neutralize Memphis's offense, as the Bulldogs are allowing just 68.6 points per game. They have also been very good at protecting the ball, recording an impressive 17.5 assists compared to 8.9 turnovers. Josh Hubbard and KeShawn Murphy lead the way in points (18.0) and rebounds (7.5) and they must keep rolling in order to upset a tough Tigers defense.

Additionally, the Bulldogs are 6-5-0 ATS this season and 3-2-0 ATS at home (not including neutral-court games). Narrow spreads aren't a problem for them either, as they covered as the 1-point favorites against SMU in November. Their current streak and their balanced attack make it clear why the model has the Bulldogs covering the spread in nearly 70% of simulations.

