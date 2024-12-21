A college basketball bonanza is on tap for Saturday on CBS with No. 21 Memphis and Mississippi State set to kick off a loaded slate at 12:30 p.m. ET from FedExForum in Tennessee. The Tigers and Bulldogs will battle in a brawl between animals as one of the feature nonconference games of the weekend with Memphis trying to reach its tenth win of the season and Mississippi State carrying with it spoiler potential after winning four-straight leading into the weekend.

Memphis has been one of the most lethal 3-point shooting teams in college basketball through nearly two months of the season, and that's an edge it has on paper in this one over Mississippi State, which rates as the second-worst 3-point defense among all SEC teams in percentage allowed.

Mississippi State's ability to handle the ball well and play within a flowing offense will serve as a counterpunch to its disadvantages elsewhere and may give us a close ball game vs. a Memphis team that has relied on its offense largely to win games. It's a fun stylistic matchup that should set off Saturday's slate with a close one.

How to watch Memphis vs. Mississippi State live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Memphis vs. Mississippi State prediction, picks

All odds via SportsLine consensus

Penny Hardaway's Tigers have time and again found ways to win close games this season and this is another one that'll fall into that category. This matchup should be close, but the Tigers' prolific 3-point shooting will be too tough a task for the Bulldogs to conquer inside FedExForum. Prediction: Memphis -2

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.