Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Siena 8-9, Merrimack 8-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Merrimack Warriors and the Siena Saints are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hammel Court. The Warriors will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Merrimack is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Quinnipiac just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 81-76 to the Bobcats.

Even though they lost, Merrimack was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10.1 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've averaged 15.2.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 53 points in their last game, Siena made sure to put some points up on the board against Sacred Heart on Thursday. Siena strolled past Sacred Heart with points to spare, taking the game 93-75. The contest marked the Saints' most dominant win of the season.

Merrimack now has a losing record at 8-9. As for Siena, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 8-9.