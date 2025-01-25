The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (16-2, 7-0 Big Ten) look to stay dominant when they face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-9, 3-5) in the Big Apple on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Tom Izzo's team currently tops the Big Ten thanks to an 11-game winning streak and they are coming off of a hard-fought 80-78 victory against No. 11 Illinois. Now they are set to face a Rutgers side that is looking for consistency after dropping games to conference opponents like Purdue and Penn State.

Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The latest Rutgers vs. Michigan State odds from SportsLine consensus list the Spartans as 5.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5. You can watch Saturday's game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which you can get free for the first week when you sign up here.

A Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Big Ten on CBS, the NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all plus your first week free when you sign up here.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers

Rutgers vs. Michigan State date: Saturday, Jan. 25

Rutgers vs. Michigan State time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Rutgers vs. Michigan State live stream: Paramount+ (Get a free 7-day trial)

College basketball picks for Michigan State vs. Rutgers

Before tuning into the Rutgers vs. Michigan State game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2024-25 season on a 199-138 betting roll (+2692) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

For Rutgers vs. Michigan State, the model is taking the Under (148.5). The Under has hit in five of the last seven games for Michigan State, which ranks high nationally in two-point field goal percentage (47.5%) and offensive rebounding (12.3), but are subpar when it comes to shooting from 3-point range. The Scarlet Knights' offense has shown flashes of brilliance but hasn't been consistent in Big Ten play, so they will rely on their defense to slow down the Spartans and keep the score low.

Senior guard Jaden Akins leads Michigan State with 13.9 points, but the Scarlet Knights should also be on the lookout for freshman Jeremy Fears Jr. The Illinois native leads the Spartans with 6.4 assists and 0.9 steals, coming up big with six assists against the Fighting Illini his last time out. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL on CBS and much more.