Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Milwaukee looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 36-35 lead against Clev. State. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just three points.

If Milwaukee keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-4 in no time. On the other hand, Clev. State will have to make due with a 4-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Clev. State 4-5, Milwaukee 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Milwaukee is preparing for their first Horizon League matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Clev. State Vikings will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Panthers will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

The experts predicted Milwaukee would be headed in after a win, but Southern Miss made sure that didn't happen. Milwaukee was just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 66-65 to Southern Miss.

Even though they lost, Milwaukee smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in 11 consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Clev. State suffered their closest loss since February 22nd on Friday. They fell just short of Morehead State by a score of 71-69.

Milwaukee's defeat dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Clev. State, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Milwaukee has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 41.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Clev. State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7. Given Milwaukee's sizable advantage in that area, Clev. State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Milwaukee came out on top in a nail-biter against Clev. State in their previous matchup back in February, sneaking past 71-68. Will Milwaukee repeat their success, or does Clev. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 8-point favorite against Clev. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee and Clev. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.