LSU has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. LSU is strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.4 points per game this season.

LSU will head out to face Missouri after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. LSU opened the new year with a less-than-successful 80-72 loss to Vanderbilt. The Tigers' defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Despite their loss, LSU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Corey Chest, who earned 12 points along with five rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Cam Carter, who scored 22 points in addition to three steals.

LSU struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Missouri's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. The game between them and Auburn wasn't particularly close, with Missouri falling 84-68. The contest marked Missouri's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Missouri's defeat came about despite a quality game from Marques Warrick, who went 5 for 8 en route to 19 points.

LSU's loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-3. As for Missouri, their defeat was their 12th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 11-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. LSU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.4 points per game. However, it's not like Missouri struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

LSU is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Missouri.

Missouri is a solid 7-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

LSU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.